Two Crowns Dwie Korony

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 14th April 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-October 2018
?
new Two Crowns poster
Contains references to the Holocaust. Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Saturday 14th April 2018 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Sunday 22nd April 2018.

Directed by:

Michal Kondrat

Starring:

Adam Woronowicz, Cezary Pazura and Artur Barciś

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Polish

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Two Crowns is the first movie featuring the so far unknown, common facts from the life of Father Maximilian Kolbe, from his childhood up to the heroic decision to sacrifice his own life for a co-prisoner at Auschwitz. It's a movie about a visionary that has crossed the limits of human limitations. His courage, faith and conviction of the need for a great mission made him extraordinary and unique.

Father Maximilian Maria Kolbe, martyr, missionary, journalist and a genius mind. He gave his life for a fellow prisoner. He conducted missionary activities in Japan, China and India. He founded the Militia Immaculatae. He also designed a vehicle to move between planets. In a word, a Saint that the world did not know!

Reviews

Two Crowns Cast

Adam Woronowicz

Adam Woronowicz headshot

Date of Birth:

25 December 1973

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 0½" (1.84 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Two CrownsPitbull. Ostatni pies

Cezary Pazura

Cezary Pazura headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 0¾" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Pitbull. Ostatni piesTwo Crowns

Artur Barciś

Artur Barciś headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Two Crowns

Last update was at 06:51 10th April 2018