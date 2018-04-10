Movie Synopsis:

Two Crowns is the first movie featuring the so far unknown, common facts from the life of Father Maximilian Kolbe, from his childhood up to the heroic decision to sacrifice his own life for a co-prisoner at Auschwitz. It's a movie about a visionary that has crossed the limits of human limitations. His courage, faith and conviction of the need for a great mission made him extraordinary and unique.



Father Maximilian Maria Kolbe, martyr, missionary, journalist and a genius mind. He gave his life for a fellow prisoner. He conducted missionary activities in Japan, China and India. He founded the Militia Immaculatae. He also designed a vehicle to move between planets. In a word, a Saint that the world did not know!