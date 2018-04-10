* × Change Settings

Legends of Carpathians

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 14th April 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-October 2018
?
new Legends of Carpathians poster
Suitable only for adults.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Saturday 14th April 2018 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Sunday 15th April 2018.

Directed by:

Serg Skobun

Produced by:

Serg Skobun

Starring:

Valeriy Kharchyshyn, Sergiy Akhrimenko, Nadiia Bokaturo, Anatoli Chumachenko, Mykhailo Hrytskan and Nataliia Hunda

Genres:

Action, Adventure, History

Language:

Ukrainian

Runtime:

1 hour 32 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

As Carpathian legend has it, Oleksa Dovbush was a heroic outlaw with excellent fighting skills and a gift to predict the future. He was left an orphan as a small boy after a local lord murdered Oleksa's mother. After spending his childhood in exile in the mountains, he returned as a grown man to avenge his mother's death. Oleksa gathered followers to begin a crusade against the lord, but destiny made other plans for him.

Reviews

Legends of Carpathians Cast

