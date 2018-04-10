* × Change Settings

Melody Makers, Should've Been There

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 14th April 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-October 2018
?
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Leslie Ann Coles

Written by:

Leslie Ann Coles

Produced by:

Leslie Ann Coles and Mark Sanders

Starring:

Steve 'Abbo' Abbot, Ian Anderson, Eric Burdon, Chris Charlesworth, David Cousins and Jeff Dexter

Genres:

Biography, Documentary, History, Music

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 37 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Melody Maker Magazine's Chief Contributing Photographer(1965-1975), Barrie Wentzell tells the story of the rise and fall of the magazine, which marked the end to a style of rock n' roll journalism that no longer exit's today.

Reviews

Last update was at 06:51 10th April 2018