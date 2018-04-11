* × Change Settings

Mercury

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 13th April 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-October 2018
?
new Mercury poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Friday 13th April 2018 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Wednesday 18th April 2018.

Directed by:

Karthik Subbaraj

Produced by:

Jayantilal Gada and Kaarthekeyen Santhanam

Starring:

Gajaraj, Ramya Nambeeshan, Prabhudheva and Sananth Reddy

Genres:

Horror, Thriller

Language:

None

Runtime:

1 hour 48 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A group of youngsters try to escape from a man who has fallen prey to mercury poisoning in this silent thriller.

Reviews

Mercury Cast

Gajaraj

Gajaraj headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mercury

Ramya Nambeeshan

Ramya Nambeeshan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mercury

Prabhudheva

Prabhudheva headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mercury

Sananth Reddy

Sananth Reddy headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mercury

Last update was at 06:58 11th April 2018