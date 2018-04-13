* × Change Settings

Sin muertos no hay carnaval

¡Viva! Spanish & Latin American Festival Release Date

Saturday 14th April 2018
new Sin muertos no hay carnaval poster
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Sunday 22nd April 2018.

Directed by:

Sebastián Cordero

Written by:

Sebastián Cordero and Andrés Crespo

Produced by:

Torsten Bönnhoff, Sebastián Cordero, Mónica Lozano, Bertha Navarro, Alejandro Springall, Vera Weit, Arturo Yepez and Stelios Ziannis

Starring:

Daniel Adum Gilbert, Victor Arauz, Diego Cataño, Andrés Crespo, Erando González and Antonella Valeriano

Genre:

Thriller

Language:

Spanish

Runtime:

1 hour 40 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Everything begins with a stray bullet... And a wealthy young man trying to evict 250 families who are squatting on the land he inherited from his father. The leader of the squatter settlement is ready to negotiate, knowing that an eviction will not happen without blood. Suspecting a betrayal, the dwellers voice their concern. Sin muertos no hay carnaval portrays the city of Guayaquil through all its social strata, full of latent tensions that can only be resolved through violence.

Reviews

