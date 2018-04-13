Everything begins with a stray bullet... And a wealthy young man trying to evict 250 families who are squatting on the land he inherited from his father. The leader of the squatter settlement is ready to negotiate, knowing that an eviction will not happen without blood. Suspecting a betrayal, the dwellers voice their concern. Sin muertos no hay carnaval portrays the city of Guayaquil through all its social strata, full of latent tensions that can only be resolved through violence.
