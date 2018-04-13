* × Change Settings

El ciudadano ilustre

¡Viva! Spanish & Latin American Festival Release Date

Sunday 15th April 2018
Suitable for 12 years and over.
Directed by:

Gastón Duprat and Mariano Cohn

Written by:

Andrés Duprat

Produced by:

Adolfo Blanco, Mariano Cohn, Gastón Duprat, Juan Pablo Gugliotta, Fernando Sokolowicz and Nathalia Videla Peña

Starring:

Oscar Martínez, Dady Brieva, Andrea Frigerio, Nora Navas, Manuel Vicente and Marcelo D'Andrea

Genres:

Comedy, Drama

Language:

Spanish

Runtime:

1 hour 58 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

After refusing big and prestigious awards all over the world, Mr. Mantovani, Literature Nobel Prize winner, accepts an invitation to visit his hometown in Argentina, which has been the inspiration for all of his books. It turns out that accepting this invitation is the worse idea of his life. Expect the unexpected when you have used real people as characters in your novels.

