House Without Roof Haus Ohne Dach

East End Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 15th April 2018
new House Without Roof poster
Suitable only for adults.
Directed by:

Soleen Yusef

Written by:

Soleen Yusef

Produced by:

Mehmet Aktas, Igor Dovgal and Jana Raschke

Starring:

Mina Sadic, Sasun Sayan, Murat Seven, Wedad Sabri, Zirek, Hossein Hasan, Hussein Hassan and Uwe Preuss

Genre:

Drama

Language:

German

Runtime:

1 hour 57 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

House Without Roof is about the journey of the siblings Liya, Jan and Alan who were born in the Kurdish area of the Iraq and grown up in Germany. The three of them want to fulfill their mother's last wish to bury her in her home village beside her husband who got killed in the war under the Saddam Hussein regime. On their nerve-wracking Kurdish-odyssey they are not only faced with their Kurdish extended family that does not accept the last wish of their mother but particularly with their own matters. In recent years they distanced from each other - everybody runs his own life - and whenever they are holding talks, they are mostly based on reproaches. In parallel with the run of their journey it is noticeably that in their home country the dimension of an awful conflict, that nobody can surmise, is heading for disaster.

Reviews

House Without Roof Cast

Mina Sadic

Mina Sadic headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

House Without Roof

Sasun Sayan

Sasun Sayan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

House Without Roof

Murat Seven

Murat Seven headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10¾" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

House Without Roof

Wedad Sabri

Wedad Sabri headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

House Without Roof

Zirek

Zirek headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

House Without Roof

Hossein Hasan

Hossein Hasan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

House Without Roof

Hussein Hassan

Hussein Hassan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

House Without Roof

Uwe Preuss

Uwe Preuss headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9¼" (1.76 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

House Without Roof

