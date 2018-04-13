* × Change Settings

May God Save Us Que Dios nos perdone

Spanish Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 15th April 2018
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Directed by:

Rodrigo Sorogoyen

Written by:

Isabel Peña and Rodrigo Sorogoyen

Produced by:

Mercedes Gamero, Gerardo Herrero and Mikel Lejarza

Starring:

Antonio de la Torre, Roberto Álamo, Javier Pereira, Luis Zahera, Raúl Prieto and María de Nati

Genres:

Crime, Drama, Thriller

Language:

Spanish

Runtime:

2 hours 7 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

During the scorching summer of 2011 in bustling central Madrid and in the background of the imminent Papal visit, the metropolis pulsates with anticipation while thousands of pilgrims flock to the capital. However, in the bowels of the city, there is something sinister going on, as it seems that a string of sex-related homicides have been taking place under the nose of the police, nurturing a scandal that no one wants to break out. Under those circumstances, two investigators, the brilliant, yet eccentric Luis Velarde and the hot-headed loose cannon Javier Alfaro must track down the sadistic and methodical serial killer in total secrecy. But to catch a killer, one must first keep his own demons at bay.

May God Save Us Cast

