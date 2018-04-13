* × Change Settings

The Legend of the Ugly King

East End Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 15th April 2018
new The Legend of the Ugly King poster
Suitable only for adults.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At East End Film Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

Hüseyin Tabak

Written by:

Hüseyin Tabak

Produced by:

Josef Aichholzer, Mehmet Aktas and Hüseyin Tabak

Starring:

Yilmaz Güney, Tarik Akan, Patrick Blossier, Costa-Gavras, Leyla Demirezen and Sule Demirezen

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 2 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Director Yilmaz Güney produced his most well-known film, YOL, which was honored with the Golden Palm in Cannes in 1982, from his Turkish prison cell, shortly before he broke free and fled to France. His work became a forerunner of Kurdish cinema. On his cinematic research trips, Hüseyin Tabak gathered multifaceted material on the politically polarizing director extraordinaire: from archive images, film clips, and interview sequences, he pursues the question: who was Yilmaz Güney? Who was this infamous Ugly King.

Reviews

The Legend of the Ugly King Cast

