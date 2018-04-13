* × Change Settings

El bar

¡Viva! Spanish & Latin American Festival Release Date

Monday 16th April 2018
Directed by:

Álex de la Iglesia

Written by:

Jorge Guerricaechevarría and Álex de la Iglesia

Produced by:

Carolina Bang, Pablo Bossi, Álex de la Iglesia, Mercedes Gamero, Mikel Lejarza, Kiko Martínez and Patricio Rabuffetti

Starring:

Blanca Suárez, Mario Casas, Carmen Machi, Secun de la Rosa, Jaime Ordóñez and Terele Pávez

Genres:

Comedy, Horror, Thriller

Language:

Spanish

Runtime:

1 hour 42 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

On an ordinary day in bustling downtown Madrid, life ticks over as usual, while inside a decrepit and noisy central bar, a motley assortment of common urbanites is killing time indolently, up until a loud gunshot sends chills down the spine. Out of the blue, now a man lies dead in front of the bar in a pool of blood, and then surprisingly, in broad daylight, another death follows. Where did that mysterious lethal bullet come from? Is this an act of terrorism or is there a solitary invisible sniper hidden on a roof? As hysteria prevails and the bodies miraculously vanish into thin air, the perplexed and terrified bar's regulars are bound to turn on each other, paranoid and suspicious of the potential assassin who might be hiding inside the place. Is there indeed a wolf among sheep? Written by Nick Riganas.

Reviews

