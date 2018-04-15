* × Change Settings

Los Perros

¡Viva! Spanish & Latin American Festival Release Date

Monday 16th April 2018
new Los Perros poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Marcela Said

Written by:

Marcela Said

Produced by:

Tom Dercourt, Benjamín Doménech, Sophie Erbs, Santiago Gallelli, Jonas Katzenstein, Maximilian Leo and Augusto Matte

Starring:

Antonia Zegers, Alfredo Castro, Alejandro Sieveking and Rafael Spregelburd

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Spanish

Runtime:

1 hour 34 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Mariana is 42 years old, and a member of the Chilean upper class that takes privilege for granted. Scorned by her father and neglected by her husband, Mariana occupies her days with fertility treatments, running an art gallery and learning to ride a horse. Her riding instructor, a former cavalry officer known as The Colonel, is under investigation for human rights abuses committed decades before. When Mariana grows closer to her enigmatic teacher, she's directly confronted with the outrages of the dictatorship for the first time, and her increasing interest threatens to tear down the invisible walls protecting her family from the past.

Reviews

Los Perros Cast

Last update was at 10:07 15th April 2018