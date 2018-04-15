* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Last Days in Havana Últimos días en La Habana

¡Viva! Spanish & Latin American Festival Release Date

Tuesday 17th April 2018
new Last Days in Havana poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Last Days in Havana is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Fernando Pérez

Written by:

Fernando Pérez and Abel Rodríguez

Produced by:

Danilo León and José María Morales

Starring:

Jorge Martínez, Gabriela Ramos, Yailene Sierra and Patricio Wood

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Spanish

Runtime:

1 hour 33 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A Cuban man dying of AIDS in Havana.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Last Days in Havana.

Last Days in Havana Cast

Jorge Martínez

Jorge Martínez headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Last Days in Havana

Gabriela Ramos

Gabriela Ramos headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Last Days in Havana

Yailene Sierra

Yailene Sierra headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Last Days in Havana

Patricio Wood

Patricio Wood headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Last Days in Havana

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 10:07 15th April 2018