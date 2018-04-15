* × Change Settings

Modern Life Is Rubbish

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 4th May 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-October 2018
?
new Modern Life Is Rubbish poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Daniel Jerome Gill

Written by:

Philip Gawthorne

Produced by:

Dominic Norris

Starring:

Ian Hart, Tom Riley, Kiera Bell, Jessie Cave, Freya Mavor and Daisy Bevan

Genres:

Comedy, Music, Romance

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 45 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Brought together by their shared love of music, ten years on Liam and Natalie are at breaking point. In their case opposites attract but don't necessarily work long-term. Making the difficult decision to separate, they must split their prized music library. But the sound track that defined their relationship keeps pulling them back together.

Modern Life Is Rubbish Cast

Ian Hart

Ian Hart headshot

Date of Birth:

8 October 1964

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7¾" (1.72 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Modern Life Is Rubbish

Tom Riley

Tom Riley headshot

Date of Birth:

5 April 1981

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Modern Life Is Rubbish

Kiera Bell

Kiera Bell headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Postcards from LondonModern Life Is Rubbish

Jessie Cave

Jessie Cave headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Modern Life Is Rubbish

Freya Mavor

Freya Mavor headshot

Date of Birth:

13 August 1993

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Modern Life Is Rubbish

Daisy Bevan

Daisy Bevan headshot

Date of Birth:

March1992

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Modern Life Is Rubbish

