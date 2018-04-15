Brought together by their shared love of music, ten years on Liam and Natalie are at breaking point. In their case opposites attract but don't necessarily work long-term. Making the difficult decision to separate, they must split their prized music library. But the sound track that defined their relationship keeps pulling them back together.
8 October 1964
Unknown
5' 7¾" (1.72 m)
Modern Life Is Rubbish
5 April 1981
Unknown
5' 10" (1.78 m)
Modern Life Is Rubbish
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Postcards from LondonModern Life Is Rubbish
Unknown
Unknown
5' 4" (1.63 m)
Modern Life Is Rubbish
13 August 1993
Unknown
5' 9" (1.75 m)
Modern Life Is Rubbish
March1992
Unknown
Unknown
Modern Life Is Rubbish