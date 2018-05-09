* × Change Settings

Bhavesh Joshi Superhero

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 25th May 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

September-November 2018
?
Bhavesh Joshi Superhero poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:post-production

Directed by:

Vikramaditya Motwane

Written by:

Vikramaditya Motwane, Anurag Kashyap and Abhay Koranne

Produced by:

Vikas Bahl, Dipa De Motwane, Anurag Kashyap, Madhu Mantena Varma, Shibasish Sarkar and Ranjan Singh

Starring:

Priyanshu Painyuli, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Ashish Verma and Nishikant Kamat

Genre:

Action

Language:

Hindi

Runtime:

Unknown
Reviews

Bhavesh Joshi Superhero Cast

Last update was at 07:28 9th May 2018