2001: A Space Odyssey

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 18th May 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-November 2018
?
2001: A Space Odyssey poster
Contains some mild horror. Suitable for all ages.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 21 cinemas on Friday 1st June 2018 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Wednesday 15th August 2018.

Directed by:

Stanley Kubrick

Written by:

Stanley Kubrick and Arthur C. Clarke

Produced by:

Stanley Kubrick

Starring:

Keir Dullea, Gary Lockwood, William Sylvester, Daniel Richter, Leonard Rossiter, Margaret Tyzack, Robert Beatty, Sean Sullivan, Douglas Rain and Frank Miller

Genres:

Adventure, Sci-Fi

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 14 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

"2001" is a story of evolution. Sometime in the distant past, someone or something nudged evolution by placing a monolith on Earth (presumably elsewhere throughout the universe as well). Evolution then enabled humankind to reach the moon's surface, where yet another monolith is found, one that signals the monolith placers that humankind has evolved that far. Now a race begins between computers (HAL) and human (Bowman) to reach the monolith placers. The winner will achieve the next step in evolution, whatever that may be.

Reviews

2001: A Space Odyssey Cast

Keir Dullea

Keir Dullea headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Gary Lockwood

Gary Lockwood headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 0½" (1.84 m)

William Sylvester

William Sylvester headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 3½" (1.92 m)

Daniel Richter

Daniel Richter headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Leonard Rossiter

Leonard Rossiter headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Margaret Tyzack

Margaret Tyzack headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Robert Beatty

Robert Beatty headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Sean Sullivan

Sean Sullivan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Douglas Rain

Douglas Rain headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Frank Miller

Frank Miller headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 5" (1.96 m)

