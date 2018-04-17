After the tragic death of his cameraman, which he indirectly caused, reporter Alex Mazilu has to make an in-memoriam reportage covering his life. 3 days before Christmas, in a small town on the Black Sea coast, Alex puts together puzzle pieces of this man's life, all seen through the eyes of his troubled 15 year old daughter. Trying to redeem the dead father, he slowly starts taking his place.
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Breaking News
Unknown
Unknown
5' 9¼" (1.76 m)
A Gentle CreatureBreaking News
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Breaking News
Unknown
Unknown
5' 10¾" (1.8 m)
Breaking News
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Breaking News
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Breaking News