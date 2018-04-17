* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Breaking News

Romanian Film Festival Release Date

Thursday 19th April 2018
new Breaking News poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Breaking News is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Produced by:

Tudor Giurgiu

Starring:

Dorin Andone, Valeriu Andriutã, David Blaj, Dorian Boguta, Anda Caropol and Gelu Ciobanu

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Romanian

Runtime:

1 hour 21 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

After the tragic death of his cameraman, which he indirectly caused, reporter Alex Mazilu has to make an in-memoriam reportage covering his life. 3 days before Christmas, in a small town on the Black Sea coast, Alex puts together puzzle pieces of this man's life, all seen through the eyes of his troubled 15 year old daughter. Trying to redeem the dead father, he slowly starts taking his place.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Breaking News.

Breaking News Cast

Dorin Andone

Dorin Andone headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Breaking News

Valeriu Andriutã

Valeriu Andriutã headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9¼" (1.76 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Gentle CreatureBreaking News

David Blaj

David Blaj headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Breaking News

Dorian Boguta

Dorian Boguta headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10¾" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Breaking News

Anda Caropol

Anda Caropol headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Breaking News

Gelu Ciobanu

Gelu Ciobanu headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Breaking News

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:00 17th April 2018