The Lullaby Siembamba

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 19th April 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-October 2018
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list.

Directed by:

Darrell Roodt

Written by:

Tarryn-Tanille Prinsloo

Produced by:

Samuel Frauenstein and Andre Frauenstein Snr

Starring:

Reine Swart, Brandon Auret, Dorothy Ann Gould, Thandi Puren, Deànré Reiners and Samuel Frauenstein

Genre:

Horror

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 26 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Returning to her home town, Eden Rock, and overwhelmed by the birth of her first born, Chloe van Heerden (19) tries to come to terms with motherhood. Despite the support from her loving mother, Ruby (35), Chloe struggles with the demand of being a new mom. The incessant crying of her baby, the growing sense of guilt and paranoia sends Chloe into a dark depression. With a heightened urge to protect her son, Chloe sees danger in every situation. Distraught she pays a visit to family psychologist Dr. Timothy Reed (40s) who diagnoses her intrusive thoughts and feelings of anxiousness to a mild case of baby blues. Yet the thoughts grow worse and more violent. Chloe starts to hear voices and humming of a childhood lullaby and sees flashes of a strange entity around her child. Convinced that the entity is real, Chloe does everything in her power to protect her son. Her decline reaches fever pitch, and everybody seems to be moving against her. Desperate, Chloe finds solace in the arms of her.

