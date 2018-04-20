Movie Synopsis:

Camilo, Mechas, Manu, Ana and Pipa are five friends going through that blended trance of intense unrest, astonishment, contained tenderness and manifested rage that is typical of the end of adolescence. They survive at the edges of a city, Medellin, that simultaneously attracts and excludes them, that lure them with promises but rejects them with hostility. Nevertheless, they want to embrace the city and fight against its logics of fear. Music, street art and friendship are their weapons of resistance, hoping for a rite of passage that could transform them into someone else.