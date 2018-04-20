* × Change Settings

Los Nadie

7.2 / 222 votes

¡Viva! Spanish & Latin American Festival Release Date

Friday 20th April 2018
new Los Nadie poster
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Wednesday 25th April 2018.

Directed by:

Juan Sebastian Mesa

Written by:

Juan Sebastian Mesa

Produced by:

Alexander Arbelaez and José Manuel Duque

Starring:

Esteban Alcaraz, Maria Camila Castrillón, Maria Angélica Puerta, Alejandro Pérez Ceferino and Luis Felipe Álzate

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Spanish

Runtime:

1 hour 24 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Camilo, Mechas, Manu, Ana and Pipa are five friends going through that blended trance of intense unrest, astonishment, contained tenderness and manifested rage that is typical of the end of adolescence. They survive at the edges of a city, Medellin, that simultaneously attracts and excludes them, that lure them with promises but rejects them with hostility. Nevertheless, they want to embrace the city and fight against its logics of fear. Music, street art and friendship are their weapons of resistance, hoping for a rite of passage that could transform them into someone else.

Reviews

Los Nadie Cast

