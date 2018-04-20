* × Change Settings

Djon Africa

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 21st April 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-October 2018
In 1 cinema on Saturday 21st April 2018

Starring:

Bitori Nha Bibinha, Isabel Muñoz Cardoso, Miguel Moreira and Patricia Soso

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Portuguese

Runtime:

1 hour 36 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

We see the towns and rural areas of Cape Verde through this outsider's receptive eyes.

Djon Africa Cast

Bitori Nha Bibinha

Djon Africa

Djon Africa

Isabel Muñoz Cardoso

Djon Africa

Djon Africa

Miguel Moreira

Djon Africa

Djon Africa

Patricia Soso

Djon Africa

Djon Africa

Last update was at 07:55 20th April 2018