La Belle at the Movies

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 21st April 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-October 2018
?
new La Belle at the Movies poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Saturday 21st April 2018 view the list.

Directed by:

Cecilia Zoppelletto

Written by:

Cecilia Zoppelletto

Produced by:

Paolo Camata and Cecilia Zoppelletto

Genres:

Biography, Documentary, Western

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 7 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Kinshasa, "Kin la Belle" is a city of 10 million people without a single cinema theatre. "La Belle At the Movies" documents the disappearance of Kinshasa's entire cinema industry over the past decade through interviews with filmmakers, cinema owners and government officials and powerful poetic imagery of a city and a population, nostalgic for the magic and the social tissue cinema once provided. The story of a city, the apartheid era, neo-colonialism under Mobutu and the censorship of certain preachers unfold through this narration of the fate of Kinshasa's cinemas. At the same time, "La Belle" celebrates the Kinshasa cowboys who found their identity in the Spaghetti Westerns of the 1960s and the vibrant commitment of many Kinshasans today to the memory and future of the cinema industry. Carefully documented, lyric in its imagery, "La Belle at the Movies" is a testimony of a moment in time where the film industry feels orphaned but lives in hope for a brighter future.

Reviews

Recommendations

