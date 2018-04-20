* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

The Man You're Not

East End Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 21st April 2018
new The Man You're Not poster
Suitable only for adults.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At East End Film Festival. Show listing.

Written by:

James Wren

Produced by:

James Wren

Starring:

James Wren, Marny Godden, Mark Lyminster, Felicity Wren, Reece Shearsmith and Joanna Lumley

Genre:

Comedy

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 21 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Is it possible to be too nice? The friends of quintessentially nice Charlie, seem to think so.

The Man You're Not follows the story of unlucky-in-love Charlie as he's encouraged to go on various dates pretending to be someone else.

Charlie enters a whole new world of one-night stands, and begins to see what he's been missing. But will he lose sight of who he really is along the way?

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on The Man You're Not.

The Man You're Not Cast

James Wren

James Wren headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Man You're Not

Marny Godden

Marny Godden headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Man You're Not

Mark Lyminster

Mark Lyminster headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Man You're Not

Felicity Wren

Felicity Wren headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Man You're Not

Reece Shearsmith

Reece Shearsmith headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Man You're Not

Joanna Lumley

Joanna Lumley headshot

Date of Birth:

1 May 1946

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Man You're Not

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:55 20th April 2018