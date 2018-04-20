* × Change Settings

The Marriage

East End Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 21st April 2018
The Marriage poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Status: complete

Next Showing:

At East End Film Festival.

Directed by:

Blerta Zeqiri

Written by:

Blerta Zeqiri and Kreshnik Keka Berisha

Produced by:

Kreshnik Keka Berisha and Eno Milkani

Starring:

Alban Ukaj, Adriana Matoshi, Genc Salihu, Vjosa Abazi, Fisnik Ademi and Aurita Agushi

Genres:

Drama, Romance

Language:

Albanian

Runtime:

1 hour 37 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Their wedding in only two weeks, Anita and Bekim are adding the final touches to their big day. Despite expecting news of Anita's parents, declared missing since the 1999 Kosovar War, and with Bekim's controlling family in turn, the couple seem to manage somehow with the preparations. But when Bekim's secret gay ex-lover, Nol, returns from abroad unexpectedly, the situation becomes complicated, especially when Bekim realizes that Nol is still in love with him. Inevitably, the wedding banquet becomes loaded with tension when the unusual love triangle starts to unravel.

Reviews

The Marriage Cast

