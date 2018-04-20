The Marriage

Their wedding in only two weeks, Anita and Bekim are adding the final touches to their big day. Despite expecting news of Anita's parents, declared missing since the 1999 Kosovar War, and with Bekim's controlling family in turn, the couple seem to manage somehow with the preparations. But when Bekim's secret gay ex-lover, Nol, returns from abroad unexpectedly, the situation becomes complicated, especially when Bekim realizes that Nol is still in love with him. Inevitably, the wedding banquet becomes loaded with tension when the unusual love triangle starts to unravel.
