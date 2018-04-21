* × Change Settings

Aj Zombies!

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 22nd April 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-October 2018
?
new Aj Zombies! poster
Suitable only for adults.
Current Status:complete

Starring:

Anahí de Cárdenas, César Ritter, Miguel Iza, Liliana Trujillo and Javier Valdez

Genres:

Adventure, Comedy

Language:

Spanish

Runtime:

1 hour 20 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Felipe, an unlucky college student, lives in a world where he has very few opportunities. He's poor and his mother is a maid who works for a rich white family in one of the most racists countries in the world: Peru. Claudia is the youngest daughter of that family. Felipe has been in love with Claudia since he was a little boy. Even though they were good friends growing up, they've become very distant. Claudia is now a woman destined to a life of luxury, and who has no empathy for the poor, the world is hers to take. She's engaged to Sebastian, a man as rich as he is unfaithful. Claudia has always known about Felipe's crush, but she could never fall in love with someone poor like Felipe - unless a zombie apocalypse broke and she depended on him to survive. A zombie apocalypse breaks in Lima-Peru. The population of Lima is so selfish; self centered and racist - that they can't even realize that there's been an outbreak. The rich confuse the zombies with street beggars; and the poor.

Reviews

Aj Zombies! Cast

Last update was at 20:30 21st April 2018