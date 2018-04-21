* × Change Settings

Dave Made a Maze

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 22nd April 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-October 2018
?
new Dave Made a Maze poster
Suitable only for adults.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Bill Watterson

Written by:

Steven Sears and Bill Watterson

Produced by:

John Chuldenko

Starring:

Meera Rohit Kumbhani, Nick Thune, Adam Busch, James Urbaniak, Frank Caeti and Scott Narver

Genres:

Adventure, Comedy, Horror

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 20 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

'Dave Made A Maze' re-imagines classic 80's adventure films with a modern comedic edge and a higher body count. Dave, an artist who has yet to complete anything significant in his career, builds a fort in his living room out of pure frustration, only to wind up trapped by the fantastical pitfalls, booby traps, and critters of his own creation. Ignoring his warnings, Dave's girlfriend Annie leads a band of oddball explorers on a rescue mission. The handmade fantasy world comes to life with puppetry, stop-motion animation, and in-camera optical illusions, re-igniting the tactile sense of wonder from the movies of our childhoods.

Reviews

Dave Made a Maze Cast

Meera Rohit Kumbhani

Meera Rohit Kumbhani headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dave Made a Maze

Nick Thune

Nick Thune headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 5" (1.96 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dave Made a Maze

Adam Busch

Adam Busch headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dave Made a Maze

James Urbaniak

James Urbaniak headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dave Made a Maze

Frank Caeti

Frank Caeti headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dave Made a Maze

Scott Narver

Scott Narver headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dave Made a Maze

Last update was at 20:30 21st April 2018