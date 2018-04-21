'Dave Made A Maze' re-imagines classic 80's adventure films with a modern comedic edge and a higher body count. Dave, an artist who has yet to complete anything significant in his career, builds a fort in his living room out of pure frustration, only to wind up trapped by the fantastical pitfalls, booby traps, and critters of his own creation. Ignoring his warnings, Dave's girlfriend Annie leads a band of oddball explorers on a rescue mission. The handmade fantasy world comes to life with puppetry, stop-motion animation, and in-camera optical illusions, re-igniting the tactile sense of wonder from the movies of our childhoods.
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Dave Made a Maze
Unknown
Unknown
6' 5" (1.96 m)
Dave Made a Maze
Unknown
Unknown
5' 8" (1.73 m)
Dave Made a Maze
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Dave Made a Maze
Unknown
Unknown
5' 7" (1.7 m)
Dave Made a Maze
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Dave Made a Maze