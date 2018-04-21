* × Change Settings

Excavator Pokeurein

East End Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 22nd April 2018
new Excavator poster
Suitable only for adults.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Ju-hyoung Lee

Starring:

Tae-woong Eom, Kyeong-ik Kim and Jung-Wan Shim

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Korean

Runtime:

1 hour 32 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Collective guilt and accountability for the past are at the heart of this profoundly sensitive and moving human drama.

Twenty years after his participation in the brutal suppression of the 1980 Democratic Uprising in Gwangju, Kim Gang-il, an ex-paratrooper, now drives a mechanical digger.

When one day Kim makes a troubling discovery, he sets out on his excavator to visit his former superiors one by one, demanding an answer to a simple question: Why did you send us there?

