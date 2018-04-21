Collective guilt and accountability for the past are at the heart of this profoundly sensitive and moving human drama.
Twenty years after his participation in the brutal suppression of the 1980 Democratic Uprising in Gwangju, Kim Gang-il, an ex-paratrooper, now drives a mechanical digger.
When one day Kim makes a troubling discovery, he sets out on his excavator to visit his former superiors one by one, demanding an answer to a simple question: Why did you send us there?
