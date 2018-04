Narzeczony na niby

Movie Synopsis:

Can a white lie get out of control and lead to a total disaster? Or maybe just as everything falls apart in life, it's possible to put it back into place again? Karina is doing her best to have the first happy relationship ever. Unfortunately, the man to whom she gave her heart, seems to be more interested in himself than her. One unforeseen event and one little lie will change Karina's organized life into an emotional and hilarious roller-coaster.