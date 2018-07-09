* × Change Settings

Path of Blood

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 13th July 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October 2018-January 2019
?
Path of Blood poster
Contains graphic images of real dead bodies, injuries and violence. Suitable only for adults.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Jonathan Hacker

Produced by:

Jonathan Hacker and Thomas Small

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 31 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Deep in the Saudi desert, young thrill-seekers at jihadi boot camp sign up to a plot to overthrow the Saudi government. They detonate three horrific car-bombs at Western compounds in downtown Riyadh and become embroiled in a nail-biting game of cat and mouse with government forces. As their plans unravel, they resort to ever more brutal tactics. Exposing the dark side of the human soul, Path of Blood reveals Al Qaeda as you've never seen it before. Using a treasure trove of Al Qaeda home-movie footage captured by the security services, this haunting documentary film shows how brainwashed idealism and the youthful pursuit of adventure can descend into madness and carnage.

Reviews

Recommendations

