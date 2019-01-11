* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

7.6 / 2872 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 1st February 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-July 2019
?
Can You Ever Forgive Me? poster
Contains very strong language and drug misuse. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screenings in 97 cinemas on Sunday 20th January 2019 - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 1 cinema - view the list.

Directed by:

Marielle Heller

Written by:

Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty

Produced by:

Anne Carey, Amy Nauiokas and David Yarnell

Starring:

Melissa McCarthy, Julie Ann Emery, Anna Deavere Smith, Marc Evan Jackson, Richard E. Grant and Doris McCarthy

Genres:

Biography, Comedy, Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 46 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The true story of bestselling celebrity biographer (and friend to cats) Lee Israel, who made her living in the 1970s and '80s profiling the likes of Katherine Hepburn, Tallulah Bankhead, Estee Lauder and journalist Dorothy Kilgallen. When Lee is no longer able to get published because she has fallen out of step with current tastes, she turns her art form to deception, abetted by her loyal friend Jack.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Can You Ever Forgive Me? is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Can You Ever Forgive Me?.

Can You Ever Forgive Me? Cast

Melissa McCarthy

Melissa McCarthy headshot

Date of Birth:

26 August 1970

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 2" (1.57 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Julie Ann Emery

Julie Ann Emery headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Anna Deavere Smith

Anna Deavere Smith headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Marc Evan Jackson

Marc Evan Jackson headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 0½" (1.84 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Richard E. Grant

Richard E. Grant headshot

Date of Birth:

5 May 1957

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Doris McCarthy

Doris McCarthy headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 08:09 11th January 2019