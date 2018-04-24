* × Change Settings

Family Life Familienleben

UK Cinema Release Date

Tuesday 24th April 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-October 2018
?
new Family Life poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Rosa Hannah Ziegler

Written by:

Rosa Hannah Ziegler

Produced by:

Roswitha Ziegler

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

German

Runtime:

1 hour 35 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Family Life was shot during a year in a small village in Saxony-Anhalt. Biggi lives in an old farmstead with her 2 daughters, four dogs, cats and horses and her ex-boyfriend Alfred. Biggi and Alfred don't have jobs and lead a very modest existence. They express their feelings and moods by singing their favourite songs. Biggi grew up as an adopted child, Alfred as a child in residential care. Both Denise and Saskia also spent time in care in the past. The fourteen and seventeen year old daughters always find reasons to stay at home, either because of heartache about Kevin or other more serious mental problems. Saskia came back from her residential care placement only recently and is trying to settle at home. Biggi just wants peace and her ex-boyfriend Alfred is longing for a communal life if it weren't for the tensions between him, Biggi and the girls. Family Life is about violence, about neglect, about what comes to light when you live on the edge, if you have dreams of a different.

