* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Hare Krishna! The Mantra, the Movement and the Swami Who Started It All

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 25th April 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-October 2018
?
new Hare Krishna! The Mantra, the Movement and the Swami Who Started It All poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list.

Directed by:

John Griesser, Jean Griesser and Lauren Ross

Written by:

Mukunda Michael Dewil and Jean Griesser

Produced by:

Jessica Heinrich, Priiya Nair, Lauren Ross, Rohit k Shetty and Coralie Tapper

Starring:

Sally Agarwal, Boy George, Edwin Bryant, Gaura Vani Buchwald, Bob Cohen and Guru Das

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Hare Krishna! is a documentary on the life of Srila Prabhupada, the 70-year-old Indian Swami who arrives in America without support or money and ignites a worldwide spiritual phenomenon, now known as the Hare Krishna Movement.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail alert when Hare Krishna! The Mantra, the Movement and the Swami Who Started It All is showing in a UK cinema near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Hare Krishna! The Mantra, the Movement and the Swami Who Started It All.

Hare Krishna! The Mantra, the Movement and the Swami Who Started It All Cast

Sally Agarwal

Sally Agarwal headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Hare Krishna! The Mantra, the Movement and the Swami Who Started It All

Boy George

Boy George headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Hare Krishna! The Mantra, the Movement and the Swami Who Started It All

Edwin Bryant

Edwin Bryant headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Hare Krishna! The Mantra, the Movement and the Swami Who Started It All

Gaura Vani Buchwald

Gaura Vani Buchwald headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Hare Krishna! The Mantra, the Movement and the Swami Who Started It All

Bob Cohen

Bob Cohen headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Hare Krishna! The Mantra, the Movement and the Swami Who Started It All

Guru Das

Guru Das headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Hare Krishna! The Mantra, the Movement and the Swami Who Started It All

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 21:20 24th April 2018