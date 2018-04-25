Electro-Pythagorus: A Portrait of Martin Bartlett

Electro-Pythagoras (a portrait of Martin Bartlett) is artist filmmaker Luke Fowler's profile of Martin Bartlett, an electronic music composer who conducted pioneering experiments with microcomputers.
Born in Croydon in 1939, emigrating to Canada with his family when he was thirteen, Bartlett's life was cut short in 1993 during the AIDS crisis. Despite his prolific and significant career of experimentation and collaboration, his work remains little known.
Part-portrait, part rumination on loss, Fowler carefully explores the relationship between the memory of Bartlett and the precariousness of the technologies that he used to make his compositions.