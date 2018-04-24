* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

My Letter to the World

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Tuesday 24th April 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-October 2018
?
My Letter to the World poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

None. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when My Letter to the World is next showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Sol Papadopoulos

Produced by:

Roy Boulter and Sol Papadopoulos

Starring:

Catherine Bailey, Chris Bernard, Jerome Charyn, Duncan Duff, Celyn Jones, Matthew Kelly, Jodhi May and Cynthia Nixon

Genres:

Biography, Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 20 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A look at the life and work of arguably America's greatest poet Emily Dickinson.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail alert when My Letter to the World is showing in a UK cinema near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on My Letter to the World.

My Letter to the World Cast

Catherine Bailey

Catherine Bailey headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

My Letter to the World

Chris Bernard

Chris Bernard headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

My Letter to the World

Jerome Charyn

Jerome Charyn headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

My Letter to the World

Duncan Duff

Duncan Duff headshot

Date of Birth:

1964

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

My Letter to the World

Celyn Jones

Celyn Jones headshot

Date of Birth:

4 June 1979

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

SubmergenceMy Letter to the World

Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 5" (1.96 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

My Letter to the World

Jodhi May

Jodhi May headshot

Date of Birth:

8 May 1975

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

My Letter to the World

Cynthia Nixon

Cynthia Nixon headshot

Date of Birth:

9 April 1966

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

My Letter to the World

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:16 25th April 2018