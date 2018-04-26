Long shunned to car parks, barns and pubs across the country Bare Knuckle Boxing has been coming out of the shadows, selling out arenas and going mainstream. Bare Knuckle follows this meteoric rise revealing a group of fighters far from the glitz and glamour of their gloved counterparts, but bound by a subculture of honour, pride and violence. Featuring an impressive range of professional fighters, including Cody McKenzie, Melvin Guillard and world middleweight champion, Jimmy "The Celtic Warrior" Sweeney.