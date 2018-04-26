* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Bare Knuckle

Unrated

East End Film Festival Release Date

Thursday 26th April 2018
new Bare Knuckle poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list.

Directed by:

Duncan Napier-Bell

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 25 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Long shunned to car parks, barns and pubs across the country Bare Knuckle Boxing has been coming out of the shadows, selling out arenas and going mainstream. Bare Knuckle follows this meteoric rise revealing a group of fighters far from the glitz and glamour of their gloved counterparts, but bound by a subculture of honour, pride and violence. Featuring an impressive range of professional fighters, including Cody McKenzie, Melvin Guillard and world middleweight champion, Jimmy "The Celtic Warrior" Sweeney.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Bare Knuckle.

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 06:27 26th April 2018