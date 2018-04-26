* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Meteors Meteorlar

5.8 / 66 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 26th April 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-October 2018
?
new Meteors poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list.

Directed by:

Gürcan Keltek

Produced by:

Burak Cevik, Marc Van Goethem and Arda Çiltepe

Starring:

Ebru Ojen Sahin

Language:

Kurdish

Runtime:

1 hour 24 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

They come at night and everybody steps out. They light torches and remember those who have walked these streets before them. In the coming hours, the city will be on lockdown: an eclipse appears and meteors start to fall.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail alert when Meteors is showing in a UK cinema near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Meteors.

Meteors Cast

Ebru Ojen Sahin

Ebru Ojen Sahin headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Meteors

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 06:27 26th April 2018