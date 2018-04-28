Award-winning filmmaker, Marina Willer, creates an impressionistic visual essay as she traces her father's family journey as one of only twelve Jewish families to survive the Nazi occupation of Prague during World War II. Photographed by Academy Award nominee César Charlone, the film travels from war-torn Eastern Europe to the color and light of South America and is told through the voice of Willer's father Alfred, who witnessed bureaucratic nightmares, transportations and suicides but survived to build a post-war life as an architect in Brazil.
