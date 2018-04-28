* × Change Settings

Red Trees

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 2nd May 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-October 2018
?
new Red Trees poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Wednesday 2nd May 2018 view the list.

Directed by:

Marina Willer

Written by:

Brian Eley, Leena Telén and Marina Willer

Produced by:

Charles S. Cohen and Victoria Gregory

Starring:

Tim Pigott-Smith

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 27 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Award-winning filmmaker, Marina Willer, creates an impressionistic visual essay as she traces her father's family journey as one of only twelve Jewish families to survive the Nazi occupation of Prague during World War II. Photographed by Academy Award nominee César Charlone, the film travels from war-torn Eastern Europe to the color and light of South America and is told through the voice of Willer's father Alfred, who witnessed bureaucratic nightmares, transportations and suicides but survived to build a post-war life as an architect in Brazil.

Reviews

Red Trees Cast

Tim Pigott-Smith

Tim Pigott-Smith headshot

Date of Birth:

13 May 1946

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Little Vampire 3D6 DaysRed Trees

Last update was at 08:19 28th April 2018