UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 31st August 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2018-February 2019
?
Searching poster
Contains infrequent strong language, moderate violence and drug references. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screenings in 12 cinemas on Sunday 19th August 2018 - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 1 cinema - view the list.

Directed by:

Aneesh Chaganty

Written by:

Aneesh Chaganty and Sev Ohanian

Produced by:

Congyu E, Debra Messing and John Cho

Starring:

John Cho, Debra Messing, Joseph Lee, Michelle La, Sara Sohn and Roy Abramsohn

Genre:

Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 42 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

After David Kim's 16-year-old daughter goes missing, a local investigation is opened and a detective is assigned to the case. But 37 hours later and without a single lead, David decides to search the one place no one has looked yet, where all secrets are kept today: his daughter's laptop. In a hyper-modern thriller told via the technology devices we use every day to communicate, David must trace his daughter's digital footprints before she disappears forever.

Searching Cast

John Cho

John Cho headshot

Date of Birth:

16 June 1972

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The GrudgeSearchingColumbus

Debra Messing

Debra Messing headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Searching

Joseph Lee

Joseph Lee headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1¼" (1.86 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Searching

Michelle La

Michelle La headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Searching

Sara Sohn

Sara Sohn headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7½" (1.71 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Searching

Roy Abramsohn

Roy Abramsohn headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Searching

