Ray Breslin manages an elite team of security specialists trained in the art of breaking people out of the world's most impenetrable prisons. When his most trusted operative, Shu Ren, is kidnapped and disappears inside the most elaborate prison ever built, entirely computerized and constantly changing shape, Ray must track him down with the help of some of his former friends.
18 January 1969
Unknown
6' 4½" (1.94 m)
Hotel ArtemisEscape Plan 2: HadesStuberUntitled Avengers MovieFinal Score
6 July 1946
Unknown
5' 9½" (1.77 m)
Animal CrackersEscape Plan 2: HadesCreed II
23 April 1979
Unknown
5' 8½" (1.74 m)
Escape Plan 2: HadesOcean's Eight
6 July 1975
Unknown
6' (1.83 m)
Escape Plan 2: Hades
Unknown
Unknown
5' 11" (1.8 m)
Escape Plan 2: Hades
Unknown
Unknown
5' 10" (1.78 m)
Escape Plan 2: Hades