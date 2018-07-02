* × Change Settings

Escape Plan 2: Hades

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 20th July 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October 2018-January 2019
?
Escape Plan 2: Hades poster
Contains strong violence, injury detail and language. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Steven C. Miller

Written by:

Miles Chapman

Produced by:

Alana Crow, Timothy C. Sullivan, Michael J. Urann, Anthony Callie and David Hopwood

Starring:

Dave Bautista, Sylvester Stallone, Jaime King, 50 Cent, Wes Chatham and Jesse Metcalfe

Genres:

Action, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 36 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Ray Breslin manages an elite team of security specialists trained in the art of breaking people out of the world's most impenetrable prisons. When his most trusted operative, Shu Ren, is kidnapped and disappears inside the most elaborate prison ever built, entirely computerized and constantly changing shape, Ray must track him down with the help of some of his former friends.

Reviews

Escape Plan 2: Hades Cast

Dave Bautista

Dave Bautista headshot

Date of Birth:

18 January 1969

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 4½" (1.94 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Hotel ArtemisEscape Plan 2: HadesStuberUntitled Avengers MovieFinal Score

Sylvester Stallone

Sylvester Stallone headshot

Date of Birth:

6 July 1946

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9½" (1.77 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Animal CrackersEscape Plan 2: HadesCreed II

Jaime King

Jaime King headshot

Date of Birth:

23 April 1979

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8½" (1.74 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Escape Plan 2: HadesOcean's Eight

50 Cent

50 Cent headshot

Date of Birth:

6 July 1975

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Escape Plan 2: Hades

Wes Chatham

Wes Chatham headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Escape Plan 2: Hades

Jesse Metcalfe

Jesse Metcalfe headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Escape Plan 2: Hades

