The Heiresses Las herederas

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 10th August 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

November 2018-February 2019
?
The Heiresses poster
Contains moderate sex reference and infrequent strong language. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Marcelo Martinessi

Written by:

Marcelo Martinessi

Produced by:

Hilde Berg, Agustina Chiarino, Fernando Epstein, Christoph Friedel, Marcelo Martinessi, Júlia Murat, Marina Perales, Sebastián Peña Escobar and Xavier Rocher

Starring:

Ana Brun, Margarita Irun, Ana Ivanova, Nilda Gonzalez, María Martins and Alicia Guerra

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Spanish

Runtime:

1 hour 37 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Chela and Chiquita are both descended from wealthy families in Asunción and have been together for over 30 years. But recently, their financial situation has worsened and they begin selling off their inherited possessions. But when their debts lead to Chiquita being imprisoned on fraud charges, Chela is forced to face a new reality. Driving for the first time in years, she begins to provide a local taxi service to a group of elderly wealthy ladies. As Chela settles into her new life, she encounters the much younger Angy, forging a fresh and invigorating new connection. Chela finally begins to break out of her shell and engage with the world, embarking on her own personal, intimate revolution.

Reviews

Last update was at 07:25 2nd August 2018