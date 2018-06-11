* × Change Settings

Sanju

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 29th June 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October-December 2018
?
Sanju poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:post-production

In 4 cinemas on Friday 29th June 2018 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Sunday 1st July 2018.

Directed by:

Rajkumar Hirani

Written by:

Rajkumar Hirani and Abhijat Joshi

Produced by:

Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Rajkumar Hirani

Starring:

Ranbir Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza and Boman Irani

Genres:

Biography, Drama

Language:

Hindi

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

Few lives in our times are as dramatic and enigmatic as the saga of Sanjay Dutt. Coming from a family of cinema legends, he himself became a film star, and then saw dizzying heights and darkest depths: adulation of die-hard fans, unending battles with various addictions, brushes with the underworld, prison terms, loss of loved ones, and the haunting speculation that he might or might not be a terrorist. Sanju is in turns a hilarious and heartbreaking exploration of one man's battle against his own wild self and the formidable external forces trying to crush him. It depicts the journey of a man through everything that life can throw at him. Some true stories leave you thinking "did this really happen?" This is one such unbelievable story that happens to be true.

Reviews

Sanju Cast

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor headshot

Date of Birth:

28 September 1982

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sanju

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9¾" (1.77 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa LagaVeere Di WeddingSanju

Paresh Rawal

Paresh Rawal headshot

Date of Birth:

30 May 1950

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sanju

Manisha Koirala

Manisha Koirala headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sanju

Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza headshot

Date of Birth:

9 December 1981

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sanju

Boman Irani

Boman Irani headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

DriveSanju

Recommendations

Last update was at 07:40 11th June 2018