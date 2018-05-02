* × Change Settings

Cygnus

6.4 / 10 votes

Sci-fi London Film Festival Release Date

Wednesday 2nd May 2018
new Cygnus poster
Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list.

Directed by:

Hugo Félix Mercado

Written by:

Carlos Alvahuante Contreras

Produced by:

Hugo Espinosa and Hugo Félix Mercado

Starring:

Gustavo Sánchez Parra, Cassandra Ciangherotti, Jorge Luis Moreno, Marco Treviño, Pilar Padilla and Salvador Amaya

Genres:

Sci-Fi, Thriller

Language:

Spanish

Runtime:

1 hour 27 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Some secrets are best left that way. Fabian is an astronomer on a quest to discover the nature of an unknown object near the Cygnus constellation 37,000 light years from earth. He travels to an observatory, hoping to use its powerful telescopes to uncover the answers he seeks. One night, a strange signal provides Fabian with the hope that he might be close to solving the mystery of Cygnus. As Fabian investigates further, he finds that not all is as it appears, and he begins to wonder who he can trust in his quest for the truth. Shari Clare.

Reviews

Cygnus Cast

