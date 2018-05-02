Movie Synopsis:

Some secrets are best left that way. Fabian is an astronomer on a quest to discover the nature of an unknown object near the Cygnus constellation 37,000 light years from earth. He travels to an observatory, hoping to use its powerful telescopes to uncover the answers he seeks. One night, a strange signal provides Fabian with the hope that he might be close to solving the mystery of Cygnus. As Fabian investigates further, he finds that not all is as it appears, and he begins to wonder who he can trust in his quest for the truth. Shari Clare.