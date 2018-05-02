* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Violentia

Sci-fi London Film Festival Release Date

Thursday 3rd May 2018
new Violentia poster
Suitable only for adults.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At Sci-fi London Film Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

Ray Raghavan

Written by:

Ray Raghavan and Nick Purrier

Produced by:

Angela Konieczny, Ray Raghavan, Haydn Wazelle and Bernie Yao

Starring:

David Lewis, Emily Holmes, Mackenzie Gray, Scott Lyster, Tammy Gillis and Megan Charpentier

Genres:

Drama, Sci-Fi

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Dr. Adam Anderson, pioneer in the field of nanobiotechnology, has ambitions to use his life's work to develop a cure for memory based cognitive disorders. Having invented a revolutionary technology that can pinpoint and recreate specific memories, his research is abruptly cut short as government funds are re-distributed in an effort to combat the severe issue of ultra-violence that plagues society. Approached by Dr. Rachel Porter of the Mansingh Research Centre (MRC), Adam is given the opportunity to breath new life into his research, albeit taking it in a different direction entirely, as part of a government sanctioned project. He is offered the chance to test his technology on a human subject as he has so long craved to do so, recreating the memories of a psychopath in an effort to determine patterns and root causes of violent behaviour, with the ultimate goal of discovering a universally applicable treatment. After wrangling with the ulterior political.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Violentia.

Violentia Cast

David Lewis

David Lewis headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Violentia

Emily Holmes

Emily Holmes headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Violentia

Mackenzie Gray

Mackenzie Gray headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Violentia

Scott Lyster

Scott Lyster headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Violentia

Tammy Gillis

Tammy Gillis headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Violentia

Megan Charpentier

Megan Charpentier headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 2" (1.57 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Violentia

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:30 2nd May 2018