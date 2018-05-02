* × Change Settings

All You Can Eat Buddha

Canada Now Release Date

Friday 4th May 2018
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 25 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

At the Palacio, an all-inclusive resort in the carribean, Mike's arrival complicates the normal flow of operations. His voracious appetite, mysterious magnetism and unexpected miracles bring him the curious, among which he makes three friends and meeets a few admirers, a jealous salsa teacher and an enamored octopus. All of whom will accompany him in a gargantuan downward spiral mixing civil unrest and intestinal meltdown; a change of administration held up by the most attentive staff in the world.

