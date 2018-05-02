* × Change Settings

Bodies

Derby Film Festival Release Date

Friday 4th May 2018
new Bodies poster
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Starring:

Paul Hurstfield, Lisa Ronaghan, Luke Booys and Chloe Massey

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 47 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

After serious money troubles a married couple agree to take part in a medical experiment.

Bodies Cast

Paul Hurstfield

Lisa Ronaghan

Luke Booys

Chloe Massey

