Movie Synopsis:

From the makers of "Hi-8", five new tales to blow your mind. When two young women take the "Terror Tour" through the underbelly of Hollywood, they are led into a bizarre world of unspeakable horror. Their first stop proves that "Death Has a Conscience", but doesn't spare the unlucky souls who stumble into his path. Next, a meeting with the "Dealers of Death" exposes the perils of collecting murder memorabilia. Then, it's off to a quick "Night Drop", where your next movie rental may be your last. An actress' worst nightmare unfolds as she is forced to perform a terrifying "Cold Read", and our Terror Tour comes to a disturbing end as we meet the ancient, seductive evil known as "The Muse.