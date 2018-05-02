* × Change Settings

Hi-Death

Derby Film Festival Release Date

Friday 4th May 2018
new Hi-Death poster
Suitable only for adults.
Current Status:complete

At Derby Film Festival. Show listing.

Starring:

Fabiana Formica, Dilynn Fawn Harvey, Kristen Adams, Julia Vally and Kate Durocher

Genre:

Horror

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 42 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

From the makers of "Hi-8", five new tales to blow your mind. When two young women take the "Terror Tour" through the underbelly of Hollywood, they are led into a bizarre world of unspeakable horror. Their first stop proves that "Death Has a Conscience", but doesn't spare the unlucky souls who stumble into his path. Next, a meeting with the "Dealers of Death" exposes the perils of collecting murder memorabilia. Then, it's off to a quick "Night Drop", where your next movie rental may be your last. An actress' worst nightmare unfolds as she is forced to perform a terrifying "Cold Read", and our Terror Tour comes to a disturbing end as we meet the ancient, seductive evil known as "The Muse.

Reviews

Hi-Death Cast

Fabiana Formica

Fabiana Formica headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Hi-Death

Dilynn Fawn Harvey

Dilynn Fawn Harvey headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 2½" (1.59 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Hi-Death

Kristen Adams

Kristen Adams headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Hi-Death

Julia Vally

Julia Vally headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Hi-Death

Kate Durocher

Kate Durocher headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Hi-Death

Last update was at 07:30 2nd May 2018