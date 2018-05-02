Katrina's Dream

Katrina wishes to have children but her boyfriend Louis doesn't. She falls in love with Louis's best friend Ron, who becomes the man of her life. One night, returning drunk together from a birthday party, Louis and Ron are involved in a car accident in which Ron loses his head and Louis his body. Thanks to a head transplant the two men survive, merged into one person. Katrina must now deal with the body and mind of two different men to fulfill her dream.
