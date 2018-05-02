Astronauts' Bodies

Movie Synopsis:

When his two mature children Anton (19) and Linda (19) start leaving the house, as they just have graduated from school, father Michael (55) stops taking care of his body as a protest. His son Anton takes part in a bed-rest-study to contribute to space-travelling, while his sister Linda is in search of her first love and is drawn to a young man, who seems to have similar problems like her father. The film is a poetic story about the progression of thoughts and dreams to go to space and about the organic beauty of the human body, its desires and longings.