Astronauts' Bodies Die Körper der Astronauten

Sci-fi London Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 5th May 2018
new Astronauts' Bodies poster
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Starring:

Luzie Nadjafi, Lars Rudolph, Christian Skibinski and Britta Thie

Genres:

Drama, Family, Sci-Fi

Language:

German

Runtime:

1 hour 15 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

When his two mature children Anton (19) and Linda (19) start leaving the house, as they just have graduated from school, father Michael (55) stops taking care of his body as a protest. His son Anton takes part in a bed-rest-study to contribute to space-travelling, while his sister Linda is in search of her first love and is drawn to a young man, who seems to have similar problems like her father. The film is a poetic story about the progression of thoughts and dreams to go to space and about the organic beauty of the human body, its desires and longings.

Reviews

Astronauts' Bodies Cast

Luzie Nadjafi

Luzie Nadjafi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Lars Rudolph

Lars Rudolph headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7¾" (1.72 m)

Christian Skibinski

Christian Skibinski headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10½" (1.79 m)

Britta Thie

Britta Thie headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Last update was at 21:29 2nd May 2018