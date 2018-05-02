* × Change Settings

Sci-fi London Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 5th May 2018
Suitable only for adults.
Starring:

Galina Sumina, Sergey Mardar, Evgeniy Dobryakov, Karina Razumovskaya and Artyom Shilov

Genres:

Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller

Language:

Russian

Runtime:

2 hours 13 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In the not-so-distant future the computer game industry reaches its fullest flower. Virtual reality is indistinguishable from real life. The government launches Department C to control the game space. Censors secretly delve into games. Their mission is to take sex and violence beyond the forbidden level. A game that would let them do that must be banned. One of the Censors is a good guy who hates his bloody job. The other one is a creep. But even the Censors lose their ability to tell the game from the real world.

