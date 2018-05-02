* × Change Settings

Mary Goes Round

Canada Now Release Date

Saturday 5th May 2018
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Starring:

Kimberly-Sue Murray, Sara Waisglass, Aaron Poole, Melanie Nicholls-King and John Ralston

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 24 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Mary is a substance abuse counsellor with a drinking problem. After getting arrested for drunk driving and losing her job, Mary returns to her hometown where she learns that her estranged father is dying of cancer and wants her to form a bond with her teenage half-sister she's never met.

Mary Goes Round Cast

Last update was at 21:29 2nd May 2018