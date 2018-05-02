* × Change Settings

Mayurakshi

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 5th May 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-November 2018
new Mayurakshi poster
Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Atanu Ghosh

Written by:

Atanu Ghosh

Produced by:

Prabal Halder and Firdausul Hasan

Starring:

Sudiptaa Chakraborty, Prasenjit Chatterjee, Soumitra Chatterjee, Gargi Roy Chowdhury and Indrani Haldar

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Bengali

Runtime:

1 hour 42 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Mayurakshi narrates an intensely emotional tale of a 84 year old father Sushovan, a brilliant former professor of History, presently suffering from age related neurological problems including dementia and cognitive dysfunction. His middle-aged son Aryanil visits him, an intimately sensitive man going through an unsettling phase in his personal life. Though deeply attached to his father, Aryanil is settled in Chicago,USA, and as such cut off from the soul who shaped his life. Within a five-day span of reunion, lost chapters get curiously reopened and incidents long buried suddenly turn relevant. Few days become more eventful than years and through the process of confrontation with aging and destiny, Aryanil seeks hope and sustenance in his own life.

Mayurakshi Cast

Last update was at 21:29 2nd May 2018