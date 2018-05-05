* × Change Settings

A Taste of Phobia

Derby Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 6th May 2018
new A Taste of Phobia poster
Suitable only for adults.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list.

Directed by:

Domiziano Cristopharo, Jason Impey, Sunny King, Sam Mason-Bell, Tony Newton, Rob Ulitski, Jackson Batchelor, Sophia Cacciola, Michael J. Epstein, Dustin Ferguson, Alessandro Giordani, Chris Milewski, Davide Pesca, Alessandro Redaelli and Lorenzo Zanoni

Written by:

Sophia Cacciola, Andrea Cavaletto, Michael J. Epstein, Alessandro Giordani, Ruggero Melis, Chris Milewski, Tony Newton and Alessandro Redaelli

Produced by:

Domiziano Cristopharo and Tony Newton

Starring:

Roberta Gemma, Michael J. Epstein, Martin W. Payne, Lianne O'Shea, Mark Thompson-Ashworth and Edwin Garcia

Genre:

Horror

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on A Taste of Phobia.

A Taste of Phobia Cast

Roberta Gemma

Roberta Gemma headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Taste of Phobia

Michael J. Epstein

Michael J. Epstein headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Taste of Phobia

Martin W. Payne

Martin W. Payne headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Taste of Phobia

Lianne O'Shea

Lianne O'Shea headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Taste of Phobia

Mark Thompson-Ashworth

Mark Thompson-Ashworth headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Taste of Phobia

Edwin Garcia

Edwin Garcia headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Taste of Phobia

